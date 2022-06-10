Vero Communiqué Announces Renewal of its Platinum Seal of Transparancy.

Vero Communiqué is proud to announce the renewal of its Platinum Seal of Transparency, for 2022, the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar, a service of Candid.

The Platinum Seal of Transparency indicates that Vero Communiqué shares clear and important information with the public about its goals, strategies, capabilities, achievements, and progress indicators that showcase the progress and results its making toward its’ mission!

Previously known as the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency, in 2019, Foundation Center and GuideStar joined forces to become Candid. To earn Platinum status, Vero Communiqué provided extensive information through its Candid Nonprofit Profile. The in-depth data encompasses Vero Communiqué s organizational background, in-depth financial data, and qualitative and quantitative information about its goals, strategies, capabilities, and results.

Philanthropists, donors, and foundations who support charitable organizations rely upon the Candid rating as a verified indicator of the strength, proficiency, and effectiveness of nonprofits.