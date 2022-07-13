The Young Journalist Receives $ 55,000 in Grants.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

THREE 2022 GRANTS TOTALING $ 55,000 SUPPORT THE YOUNG JOURNALIST, PROVIDING for SUSTAINABILITY and GROWTH

June 28, 2022…Indian River County (IRC), FL…The Young Journalist (TYJ) Program recently received (3) grants from (3) different Charitable Organizations, including (2) from outside Florida. These generous Grants enable TYJ to further expand its Program mentoring Treasure Coast area Fourth & Fifth graders on how to become Journalists. The Young Journalist is an initiative of this 501 (C) Nonprofit Organization.

At an Awards Ceremony in March 2022, Quail Valley Charities, Vero Beach, FL awarded The Young Journalist with its (3rd) generous grant to continue the work of mentoring children on reading and writing, including “punctuation and grammar.” Since its inception in 2001, Quail Valley Charities has dedicated their funding to selected Non-Profit Organizations and Programs in Indian River County which focus solely on children and their education.

The Joy Street Foundation, New Vernon, N.J., has generously supported TYJ with a series of grants since 2019. Joy Street announced an additional non-restricted donation to TYJ in June 2022. Joy Street soley makes contributions to carefully selected Charitable Organizations. Bobbie Kimber, Joy Street Trustee said: “I am so proud of what you (TYJ) have accomplished. It’s your ability to do the work you do to open these doors for these kids. I love it. Such a wonderful use for JOY STREET.”

Also in June 2022, a Providence, Rhode Island Charitable Foundation provided TYJ with a generous unrestricted grant. “Almost all of the Foundation’s Grants are made to organizations operating within the State of Rhode Island; with a very limited number of grants made to organizations operating in nearby States.” This Foundation wishes to remain anonymous, while supporting The Young Journalist. According to a spokesperson: “We are happy that we can support your vision to teach and inspire these kids who are fortunate enough to be on the receiving end of your gift”.

The Young Journalist began in 2018 with six Students at one Elementary school in Indian River County. TYJ has expanded to mentor over 246 Third, Fourth & Fifth graders at ten Elementary schools and published (10) Magazines of the Student’s “Scholarly Articles.” In 2019 the Program was recognized by The Society of Professional Journalists (Established in 1909), the oldest organization representing Journalists in the United States.

For Further Information and/or to provide financial support, please visit www.theyoungjounalist.com

The below photographs are of students at Rosewood and Liberty Magnet elementary summer schools, Vero Beach, FL where TYJ has broadened its curriculum to include creative writing.

Liberty Magnet Summer School

Rosewood Magnet Summer School