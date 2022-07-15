Did You See Thomas Kenny’s Facebook Post?

Thomas Kenny is running for School District of Indian River County school board District four.

Unfortunately his Facebook post was taken down, but we saw it, and maybe you did too.

Mr. Kenny is running against Terry Barenborg, who is currently school board chairwoman. Ms. Barenborg voted with the majority, despite strong opposition from a “Moms for Liberty” group, to only ban five books from school libraries.

The vast majority of the challenged books, about 150, were allowed to remain in the libraries, some with grade level restrictions.

Mr. Kenny’s post said Ms. Barenborg “voted for pornography” and had an image of her last name from her campaign poster with PORN superimposed over BORG = BARENPORN. (In the same typeface).

It is worrisome that a man running for school board advocating against pornographic books blasts the word PORN on his website. And what dirty politics.

In our Facebook comment we referred to his post as “vile,” unbecoming of a candidate for a school board entrusted with governing a community’s public schools…to ensure that school districts are responsive to the values…of their community.

Perhaps our comment is why he took his post down.

Mr. Kenny is riding what he believes is Ms. Rosario’s wave, who is also running for School Board, District Two. He echos what she says and have you noticed all his campaign signs are next to hers?

What are his own plans, based on his academic experience in the District, to improve academic achievement, racial disparity, to STOP BULLYING AND MISBEHAVIOR and retaining teachers? It is not enough to make your campaign just about parental rights.

Mr. Kenny is serving his second year as the president of the Republican Club of Indian River (RCIR). In his bio he wrote that he has a “passion concerning politics, and followed the footsteps of many conservatives.”

The person who provided the tip on Ms. Kenny’s Facebook post a few days ago, also happens to be a loyal member of the RCIR, and the Indian River County Republican Committee, who shook his head; perhaps because he regrets Kenny’s Republican leadership with such an inappropriate post. Only speculation.

Mom’s for Liberty has political overtones and Mr. Kenny has a passion concerning politics.

Republican Club of Indian River County welcomes Roger Stone.