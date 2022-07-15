Did You See Thomas Kenny’s Facebook Post?

Thomas Kenny is running for School District of Indian River County school board District four.
Unfortunately his Facebook post was taken down, but we saw it, and maybe you did too.
Mr. Kenny is running against Terry Barenborg, who is currently school board chairwoman. Ms. Barenborg voted with the majority, despite strong opposition from a “Moms for Liberty” group, to only ban five books from school libraries.
The vast majority of the challenged books, about 150, were allowed to remain in the libraries, some with grade level restrictions.
Mr. Kenny’s post said Ms. Barenborg “voted for pornography” and had an image of her last name from her campaign poster with PORN superimposed over BORG = BARENPORN. (In the same typeface).
It is worrisome that a man running for school board advocating against pornographic books blasts the word PORN on his website. And what dirty politics.
In our Facebook comment we referred to his post as “vile,” unbecoming of a candidate for a school board entrusted with governing a community’s public schools…to ensure that school districts are responsive to the values…of their community.
Perhaps our comment is why he took his post down.
Mr. Kenny is riding what he believes is Ms. Rosario’s wave, who is also running for School Board, District Two. He echos what she says and have you noticed all his campaign signs are next to hers?
What are his own plans, based on his academic experience in the District, to improve academic achievement, racial disparity, to STOP BULLYING AND MISBEHAVIOR and retaining teachers? It is not enough to make your campaign just about parental rights.
Mr. Kenny is serving his second year as the president of the Republican Club of Indian River (RCIR). In his bio he wrote that he has a “passion concerning politics, and followed the footsteps of many conservatives.”
The person who provided the tip on Ms. Kenny’s Facebook post a few days ago, also happens to be a loyal member of the RCIR, and the Indian River County Republican Committee, who shook his head; perhaps because he regrets Kenny’s Republican leadership with such an inappropriate post. Only speculation.
Mom’s for Liberty has political overtones and Mr. Kenny has a passion concerning politics.
10 thoughts on “Did You See Thomas Kenny’s Facebook Post?”
Where is what you saw? We need evidence.
Ask him if he posted it?
Exactly. I asked him as well and he said this is a flat out lie. No proof and tipped off by who? This person should be held accountable for LYING and the biased blogger who wrote this should be held accountable too for FALSE news with NO facts!
And for how long he posted it? As I wrote, we were tipped off a couple of days ago by an IRC Republican Party guy, who shook his head, perhaps because he did not condone Kenny’s leadership with such inappropriate post. Only speculation.
Um… I did. It was never posted according to him. So, who tipped you off as the “IRC Republican Party Guy?”
That’s not news. That’s stupid.
Oyyyyyyy😱
Pot calling the Kettle black. The venom spewed here regularly is more toxic than a jest of a name.
Clearly, Barenborg was on the School Board while the questionable material was allowed to be in the school libraries.
Even if it were only five books that should have been removed, more than one is a disgrace. And for a Board that allowed those books in the first place, one has to seriously question their determination that only five books deserved to be removed.
We know who you want on the board. Supporters of CRT, Gender Dysphoria, and the rest of the crazed WOKE rubbish.
Absolutely correct! A total of 6 sexually explicit content books were removed from October 2021 to current, four have parental permission slips to read porn and the rest are on the shelves for children. We will be submitting them all again with the new law effective this month because our children deserve better then rape, incest, oral/anal sex and more and Teri Barenborg VOTED to put those book back on the shelves.
Also Stacey Klim on her “advocate page” posted the BarenPORN post. Not Thomas Kenny. Failed Democrat wanna be politician that didn’t get voted in, not our soon to be school board member Kenny. The lies are so easy to debunk in this county.
Moms For Liberty = Oxymoron
