We’re Liars? Thomas Kenny’s Facebook Post

We have been called liars (by Moms for Liberty voice piece Jennifer Pippin) for reporting on a vile post made on Thomas Kenny’s website, a candidate for Indian River County School Board District four, where PORN was superimposed over his opponent Terry Barrenborg’s “borg” name on a campaign poster.
TERRY BARENPORN
You need to read this related article for background.
If you read the comments in our original post, above, Mr. Kinny has been contacted about the post by two sources and has denied knowing about it.
Who else would defame Terry Barenborg? Certainly not Stacey Klim, as Mrs. Pippin has suggested. Why would Stacey Klim produce such a nasty attack on a candidate she supports?
Finally, we have found the post, which Mr. Kenny’s team denied existed, provided to us by a member of the Indian River Republican Club, who’s colleague brought it to his attention, a friend of Vero Communique.
Someone’s lying. We seek the truth and will tell it. Mr. Kenny needs to come forth and explain why he denies knowing about this post.
“Voted to…Keep Porn in School.” Really?
*Pippin not Pippen
*Kenny not Kinny
True journalists/bloggers can at least spell the last names correctly that they are inaccurately reporting on. You have zero facts that Thomas Kenny posted this. I have screenshots and it’s currently on Stacey Klim’s “agitation” page aka advocate page. Where’s the proof Kenny posted it? You don’t have it because it’s a LIE!
Also it’s
*Teri not Terry 🤦🏽♀️
Finally it’s chairman and one of the founding chairman’s for Moms for Liberty with over 100,000 members in 38 states with over 200 chapters in 1.5 years! Get the facts straight Hardy!
Your international prominence has no significance relative to this issue. Where did the post come from and who posted it?
I love the promo for Teri!! She voted to keep porn books in the libraries and now everyone knows! Keep it up Thomas! We all thanking you for spreading the truth!!
Can someone please explain the Liberty meaning in Mom’s for Liberty?! Liberty for whom? Liberty from what? Is this a group of Mom’s wanting Liberty from repressive Male-centric regulations? I would LOVE TO BE ENLIGHTENED instead of reading Middle School’ish mean posts & comments. Thank you in advance.
I’m sending Thomas excerpts from 3 books that Teri just loved putting back on library shelves. If you can find literary value in these, it speaks volumes about your perception of liberty. Ask him to send them or post them. Dare him!
Thomas won’t publish them, Susan. We all know why. He’s a small man blowing a big horn and he’s playing off-key. He’s also terribly afraid of the truth.
His first approach to “Mom’s For Liberty” (pretty obvious intent there) was to try to denigrate them by implying they were a handful of locals who didn’t agree with him (the supreme error!). He seems to have gotten the word from several in the community that they are a national organization dedicated to cleansing public schools of inappropriate programs, materials, and teaching methods. But they can speak for themselves quite eloquently (a skill with which Thomas has evident difficulty).
I note, appropriately, in today’s Epoch Times:
Moms for Liberty Takes on the NEA ‘K-12 Cartel’
‘They care more about radical, far left extremist ideologies and agendas than they do about the teaching and learning that should be happening in classrooms.’
Trying to stop the NEA from grooming kids to be good young Marxists.
Meanwhile, Thomas will continue trying to help the NEA and their friends on our School Board.
Well said, Bob.
