We’re Liars? Thomas Kenny’s Facebook Post

We have been called liars (by Moms for Liberty voice piece Jennifer Pippin) for reporting on a vile post made on Thomas Kenny’s website, a candidate for Indian River County School Board District four, where PORN was superimposed over his opponent Terry Barrenborg’s “borg” name on a campaign poster.

TERRY BARENPORN

You need to read this related article for background.

If you read the comments in our original post, above, Mr. Kinny has been contacted about the post by two sources and has denied knowing about it.

Who else would defame Terry Barenborg? Certainly not Stacey Klim, as Mrs. Pippin has suggested. Why would Stacey Klim produce such a nasty attack on a candidate she supports?

Finally, we have found the post, which Mr. Kenny’s team denied existed, provided to us by a member of the Indian River Republican Club, who’s colleague brought it to his attention, a friend of Vero Communique.

Someone’s lying. We seek the truth and will tell it. Mr. Kenny needs to come forth and explain why he denies knowing about this post.

“Voted to…Keep Porn in School.” Really?