Publix Heiress Gives $50K to Conservative Education Group Moms for Liberty PAC

By ANDREW ATTERBURY/POLITICO

07/20/2022 04:27 PM EDT

An emerging political committee operated in Florida by conservative parental rights advocacy group Moms for Liberty scored its first major donation last month — and it came from the Publix heiress who reportedly “had a strong role” in helping bankroll the Jan. 6 rally in Washington.

Julie Fancelli, daughter of Publix Super Markets founder George Jenkins, donated $50,000 to Moms for Liberty in June, marking the first contribution to the group’s budding political action committee, campaign finance records show.

The Moms for Liberty committee, which was created in December, has raised $50,762, a total that comes almost entirely from Fancelli’s June 23 donation, records show.

After scoring that initial gift, Moms for Liberty doled out $250 contributions to 35 candidates in school board races across Florida in a wave of action on July 12.

The donations, totaling a combined $8,750, were sent to many candidates backed by DeSantis

The Publix heiress was the sponsoring donor for a $60,000 appearance by Kimberly Guilfoyle, a fundraiser for Trump and the fiancée of his son, Donald Trump Jr., at the rally on Jan. 6, The Washington Post reported last month.

Additionally, Fancelli allegedly wired $650,000 to several organizations that helped stage and promote the event, groups such as the nonprofit arm of the Republican Attorneys General Association that sent out a robocall for a march to “call on Congress to stop the steal,” according to The Washington Post.

