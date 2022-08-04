NESHA STANTON JOINS theyoungjournalist.com

The Young Journalist, an initiative of this 501 (C) (3) publication, Vero Communique, welcomes Nesha Stanton as a mentor, for third, fourth and fifth graders, teaching students how to become journalists. For the past 2021-2022 school year, The Young Journalist mentored 58 students at nine Indian River County elementary schools, not including over sixty students at Liberty and Rosewood Magnet, Vero Beach, FL elementary summer schools.

Vero Communique is a proud sponsor of The Young Journalist program, recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the School District of Indian River County, FL.

As a photojournalist for the U.S. Air Force, Nesha published more than 150 articles and 500 photos over the course of her career. During her active duty service, she worked in the U.S., Eastern Africa, and Europe as a classroom instructor, editor, community relations manager, training administrator, and studio photography operations supervisor. Nesha holds her of Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and has volunteered with several children’s programs over the past decade. She is excited to share her love for storytelling and hopes to ignite the students’ interests through their writing. Outside of the classroom, Nesha enjoys reading, playing softball and traveling with her family.

Nesha is so committed to The Young Journalist, she will be driving from Cocoa, FL to enrich her students in Sebastian, FL.