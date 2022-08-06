Thomas KEnny Redaction: Candidate for School Board, Indian River County, FL.

This post has to do with our suggestion, based on a tip from an Indian River County Republican Party member, who wishes to remain anonymous, that Thomas KEnny, a candidate for school board District Four, posted an offensive BarenPorn image on his Facebook page. (Terri Barenborg is his opponent for District Four). The image also indicated that Mrs. BarenPorn “voted for pornography.”

Vero Communiqué is a member of and subscribes to the Society of Professional Journalist’s Code of Ethics. While the code states that journalists should be “courageous in gathering… information,” it also states that journalists should “take responsibility for the accuracy of their work…”

In this regard, we have removed all posts having to do with Mr. KEnny and our suggestion that he was responsible for creating and sharing the BarenPorn image. We admit have not obtained any proof, other than the tip, and through correspondence with Mr. KEnny, he has indicated he did not create, share the image, and has no knowledge of who did.

Straight away, however, we will be asking Mr. KEnny if he will publicly denounce the image for its lack of civility.

Notwithstanding the above, someone supporting Mr. KEnny who is opposed to the election of Mrs. Barenborg created and shared the image. It exists. To whomever it was, it was inappropriate, hurtful, and offensive. In this day and age, I guess this is what we have come to expect from political campaigns.

According to the Code of Ethics, journalism means “taking responsibility for one’s work,” and with this post we are doing so.