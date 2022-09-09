Tiffany Justice Retweets @Cernovich.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, “Cernovich is one of America’s most visible right-wing provocateurs, known for boosting or generating massively successful conspiracy theories like #Pizzagate. He made his career on trolling the liberal establishment by accusing people of pedophilia or child sex trafficking.

Armed with a law degree, Cernovich claims to defend ‘free speech,’ in particular the freedom to harass women and make misogynistic, violent comments. He came to prominence through his role in #Gamergate, a coordinated campaign of harassment against women in the gaming industry.

In May 2017, he joined forces with popular conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to co-host a show on Infowars, moving even deeper into the world of conspiracy theories.”

Source: Southern Poverty Law Center

@Cernovich

Tiffany justice, Co-Founder of Mom’s for Liberty, retweeted Cernovich’s tweet about molestation and murder.

It is unbecoming of the leader of a “National” organization (Mom’s for Liberty) that fights “for our children,” and who’s organization is promoting banning books of an inappropriate nature, is retweeting about molestation, murder (violence), people being thrown in trash bags and the Democrats facilitating crime. For one thing, the tweet is “political.” School curriculum should not be political or violent. Also, it uses words and expressions that would have been banned, had they been in a book.