Tiffany Justice Retweets @Cernovich.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, “Cernovich is one of America’s most visible right-wing provocateurs, known for boosting or generating massively successful conspiracy theories like #Pizzagate. He made his career on trolling the liberal establishment by accusing people of pedophilia or child sex trafficking.
Armed with a law degree, Cernovich claims to defend ‘free speech,’ in particular the freedom to harass women and make misogynistic, violent comments. He came to prominence through his role in #Gamergate, a coordinated campaign of harassment against women in the gaming industry.
In May 2017, he joined forces with popular conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to co-host a show on Infowars, moving even deeper into the world of conspiracy theories.”
Source: Southern Poverty Law Center
Tiffany justice, Co-Founder of Mom’s for Liberty, retweeted Cernovich’s tweet about molestation and murder.
It is unbecoming of the leader of a “National” organization (Mom’s for Liberty) that fights “for our children,” and who’s organization is promoting banning books of an inappropriate nature, is retweeting about molestation, murder (violence), people being thrown in trash bags and the Democrats facilitating crime. For one thing, the tweet is “political.” School curriculum should not be political or violent. Also, it uses words and expressions that would have been banned, had they been in a book.
“…according to the Southern Poverty Law Center” negated everything said in this article. SPLC has been dead set against any white on black “racism” for DECADES. Consistently cries “racism!!!” only when blacks are harmed. Not interested in black on white such as the infamous Chante Mallard event in Texas.
Read this and cringe! https://people.com/crime/chante-mallard-2017-movie-about-homeless-man-murder-windshield/
I find it comical that a blogger’s big article is about a cofounder of a national organization retweet of something. My goodness. A small child could have had a better story! Ijs
The quote describing @corvinch came from the Southern Poverty Law Center website and has nothing to do at all about their views or policies.
Sorry, Hardy! ☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼Your piece leaned heavily on the Southern Poverty Law Center-an organization notorious for labeling Conservatives of all kinds as White Supremacists and enemies of our country. They believe they can vilify Conservatism but Conservatives aren’t allowed to do the same to them.
And you know this!
