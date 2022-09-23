Linda Nelson Joins The Young Journalist Program, Indian River County, Florida

Linda Nelson

Linda Nelson joins The Young Journalist organization from St. Edwards School, Vero Beach, Florida where she was previously Head of the Intermediate Department from 2017 to June 2022.

The mission of The Young Journalist organization, is to nurture intellectual curiosity and instill a lifelong love of reading about journalism and writing by mentoring Indian River County third, fourth and fifth grade students in the publication of their very own “scholarly articles.” It is to have students understand that journalism is a form of writing that tells people about things that really happened, but that they may not have already known about.

Beginning as a third-grade teacher in 2008, Linda Nelson went on to become a fourth and fifth-Grade language arts and literature teacher, a member of the strategic planning committee, as well as the St. Edwards Language Arts Curriculum Coordinator and member of the Head of School search.

Linda has completed the course work of the Florida Council of Independent Schools. The Academy for High Performing Educators was founded in 1954 by a small group of independent school leaders who wanted to establish standards of excellence for Florida independent schools.

A graduate of Vero Beach High School, and the University of Central Florida, with a B. S. in Liberal Studies, she was a founding board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Indian River County.

In joining The Young Journalist, Mrs. Nelson indicated that “The program sounds very exciting and fulfilling for both the students and mentors.”

According to The Young Journalist Board Member, Sherry Corey, “With Linda’s background, we are privileged to have found her to work with us. She will be a great influence on our organization. It says a lot that with her background, that she believes in what we’re doing.”

The Young Journalist is a free offering of the School District of Indian River County (SDIRC) “Extended Day” Program and a proud SDIRC community partner.

Education research data has shown that reading at age seven was a key factor in determining whether students went on to get a high-income job, having better housing and more professional roles in adulthood.

The Young Journalist seeks to improve the quality of both early childhood reading and writing, through its innovative curriculum and research based pedagogical standards, as well as the design and imaginative play materials and learning environments.

For the 2022-2023 School District of Indian River County academic year, The Young Journalist is expected to reach all County elementary schools.

Please visit theyoungjournalist.com