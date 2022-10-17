Banning Books, but Overlooking Video Games?

“Parents need to understand how intricately linked the gaming industry and pornography industry are,” Marriage and Family Therapist Dr. Jill Manning told Internet Security 101. “More and more games have pornography embedded in them. If kids play online, that is a pornographer’s heyday for marketing, grooming, and hooking young consumers.

Today’s generation of young people can find porn with a two-second Google search — no matter where they are or what time it is. Right now, there are at least 4.5 million porn sites on the web, and every minute, 63,992 new visitors arrive at Pornhub — a popular streaming platform for sexual content. According to a Bark.us 2021 annual report, 68.97% of tweens and 90.73% of teens encountered nudity or content of a sexual nature online.

Porn is grabbing America’s youth through two major areas – online gaming and virtual reality.

Virtual Reality games are designed to enhance immersion—the perception that one is actually in the virtual world—and presence—the psychological effect that they are actually interacting with the virtual world outside of their physical bodies—concepts which cannot readily be done with traditional “flat screen” games played on a computer monitor or television.

https://avid.miraheze.org/wiki/Pornhub: “Pornhub is featuring their virtual reality videos optimized for both Android and iOS mobile devices, playable through most virtual reality headsets such as Facebook-owned Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear VR, and Google Cardboard with smartphones. To promote the launch, Pornhub is giving away 10,000 Google Cardboard prototypes.”

Freelance journalist wrote Marie Mulli wrote: “Stephen Odhiambo, a deputy headteacher of a leading private primary school conducts simple research every year and the results always turn up the same.

In the research, I always find a good number of the students have played Grand Theft Auto V, so I call parents for a meeting to show them some of the explicit material because most are unaware and think ‘it’s just a driving game’. The most outrageous, is that part of the plot require players to ‘engage in sexual acts’ to ‘regain their health’ after an altercation with ‘police’.”

“Grand Theft Auto V includes sexual material. It portrays sex acts that the player’s character procures from female characters. While no nudity is depicted in these sequences, various sexual moaning sounds can be heard. Nudity is present, however, primarily in two settings. There’s a strip club and a location that includes male cult members with exposed genitalia. The words ‘f**k’ and ‘n**ger’ can also be heard in the dialogue.”

In that regard, Tina Marie Griffin, of counter culture.com. wrote:

“The Grand Theft Auto series is loaded with graphic pornography, violence, sex, drugs, prostitution! Parents are NOT aware. Check your kids’ bedrooms! LONG gone are the days of Donkey Kong, Pac Man, Tetris and Paper Boy. Today our young kids, I’m talking 6, 7, 8-year-old children are watching and playing games that are literally full of porn.

Porn is also tightening its grip on America’s youth through virtual reality.

VIOLENCE:

Reasons why Children Under the Age of 12 Should NOT Play Violent Video Games:

TAG Counseling (Tamara Ancona Group), is a private educational consulting practice that frequently works with teens who suffer from video game and/or screen addictions. “More and more kids are playing violent games early in childhood resulting in increasingly difficult social problems we’re dealing with as a society.

Video games are a ubiquitous form of entertainment in today’s children and youth, and while fun and exciting, video games have a dark side that parents, teachers, and clinicians can no longer afford to ignore. The recent rise in mass killings by gun, knife and moving vehicles, has wrongly focused on gangs and gun control as a primary intervention. Society would be wise to shift attention toward understanding the underlying components of a mass killer.

Regarding brain and body development, what children do determine who they become. Children who excessively engage in mindless, fast paced, violent media content, will have a much different brain and body than a child who plays outside in nature. The new generation video games contain substantial amounts of increasingly realistic representations of physical and sexualized violence. The mature nature of such games is not suitable for children under the age of eighteen, yet many children I work with are playing violent, mature content as young as age 3.”

Squid Game became the first Netflix show to surpass 100 million views in its first month on the service. But it’s not for kids. For example, in the first episode, anyone caught moving during “red light, green light” is shot dead.

Explains Rebecca Cowan, Ph.D., LPC, NCC, the owner of Virginia-based Anchor Counseling & Wellness, LLC.”Squid Game has repetitive extreme violence throughout, and other shows might just have one or two scenes,” says Dr. Cowan. “Repetitive violence has been shown to lead to increased violence and aggression in children. Additionally, this content can be traumatic for some to watch, leading to increased anxiety.”

Breck Bednar (17 March 1999 – 17 February 2014) was an English teenager of American descent from Caterham, Surrey, who was murdered by 18-year-old Lewis Daynes on 17 February 2014, at Daynes’ flat in Grays, Essex. Bednar knew Daynes only through online gaming, and had never met him in person until he visited Daynes’ flat on the day of the murder. Daynes pled guilty and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 25 years.

A court in Siberia has sentenced a 16-year-old boy to five years in prison in a high-profile terrorism case prompted by plans he had with two friends to add the building of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) to the popular video game Minecraft to allow players to blow it up. Nikita Uvarov on February 10 after finding him guilty of illegal weapons possession and passing through training for implementation of a terrorist act, charges he has rejected since his arrest in fall 2020.

With regard to LGBTQ+ issues, it’s official, In an effort to be inclusive, the Lego Group introduced “Everyone is Awesome,” the first LGBTQ set, , which was launched just in time for the start of Pride Month, 2021.

Velma Dinkley is officially part of the LGBTQ community! It was revealed during a new animated Scooby-Doo Halloween special, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!. The announcement comes years after long speculation about the character’s sexual orientation. Several online clips from the new film revealed that Velma develops a crush on another female character, a costume designer called Coco Diablo. (Source: https://rare.us/rare-news/lego-lgbtq-set/)