On October 29, 2022; updated October 30, 2022, Thomas Kenny, Citizen Reporter for Indian River News, wrote “In an August 4th email obtained by Indian River News, from Indian River County Education Association (IRCEA) President, Jennifer Freeland, to the union membership, Freeland directed teachers, ‘IRCEA is recommending that teachers NOT fill out or submit any forms regarding classroom libraries. We also recommend that teachers do NOT allow students access to classroom libraries at this time.’ The emboldened emphasis was made by Freeland.”
Have you seen the forms referred to regarding classroom libraries? Not only do they consume a teacher’s precious time, essentially having to read every book, but what if they answer a question wrong?
So, what happens when a teacher selects “unsure” on one of the questions and some parental committee decides it is actually yes. There is risk for the teachers in completing the forms. Everything is under such scrutiny by the parental committees.
The form asks for an answer to: “I have reviewed all materials in my classroom library using the library Classroom Checklist.”
Think of the loss of a teacher’s time, when she/he should have full focus on their students. Does he/she have to come in early or on a weekend to fill out the forms.
This all began with Mom’s for Liberty. It is an overreaction by Mom’s over Critical Race Theory and having explicit pornography in classroom library books. Not to mention any LGBTQ+ material.
IRCEA is recommending that teachers NOT fill out or submit any forms regarding classroom libraries.
5 thoughts on “Classroom Library Forms. Indian River County, FL.”
Absolutely incorrect blog yet again. HB 1467 requires teachers’ classroom libraries to be monitored for statutes and laws to be followed by state statutes 847.011, 847.012, 1006.24 and more. Books must be free of pornography and age appropriate. This LAW was passed by the House, Senate and signed by the Governor. If you don’t like the LAW then go to your legislative branches to change it. Moms for Liberty (you misspelled it again btw) and any taxpayer can challenge material. Critical Race Theory is illegal to have in K-12 schools! Pornography and sexually explicit content is illegal in K-12 schools! Moms for Liberty hasn’t challenged one book simply because it’s LGBTQIA+ material unless it didn’t follow the laws and statutes above. If anyone wants the FACTS of this information here’s the accurate article to refer to:
https://indianrivernews.us/2022/school-district-of-indian-river-county/union-president-told-teachers-not-to-open-classroom-libraries-evidence-suggests-coordinated-media-stunt-with-tc-palm-.php?fbclid=IwAR1eSYH2253i2YCxbScSx5JSuWOg6-s8FZ1kDbs90mWalDSDGEdJyaDMHV8
Jennifer…. Get a Life…you are not “in charge” of what I, as a parent; nor a Public School teacher should or should not teach…go Home School your ideas & kids. Public Education is “free & open to ALL & ALL IDEAS & Books. If it bothers you, indoctrinate your own kids.
Or this article as well for accurate information:
https://indianrivernews.us/2022/editorial-opinion/age-appropriate-does-not-override-free-of-pornography.php
Thomas Kinny still has a campaign sign on 45th. Isn’t the election over?
Hey Hardy-Har,
Are you suggesting that teachers who created their own libraries in their classroom do not know what is in them at all? Lol.
You are claiming they are educating children from an absolute position of ignorance.
Is this reporting how you teach young kids with taxpayer dollars?
Too funny.
