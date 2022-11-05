Classroom Library Forms. Indian River County, FL.

On October 29, 2022; updated October 30, 2022, Thomas Kenny, Citizen Reporter for Indian River News, wrote “In an August 4th email obtained by Indian River News, from Indian River County Education Association (IRCEA) President, Jennifer Freeland, to the union membership, Freeland directed teachers, ‘IRCEA is recommending that teachers NOT fill out or submit any forms regarding classroom libraries. We also recommend that teachers do NOT allow students access to classroom libraries at this time.’ The emboldened emphasis was made by Freeland.”

Have you seen the forms referred to regarding classroom libraries? Not only do they consume a teacher’s precious time, essentially having to read every book, but what if they answer a question wrong?

So, what happens when a teacher selects “unsure” on one of the questions and some parental committee decides it is actually yes. There is risk for the teachers in completing the forms. Everything is under such scrutiny by the parental committees.

The form asks for an answer to: “I have reviewed all materials in my classroom library using the library Classroom Checklist.”

Think of the loss of a teacher’s time, when she/he should have full focus on their students. Does he/she have to come in early or on a weekend to fill out the forms.

This all began with Mom’s for Liberty. It is an overreaction by Mom’s over Critical Race Theory and having explicit pornography in classroom library books. Not to mention any LGBTQ+ material.

