Publication of Scholarly Articles. The Young Journalist.

FROM: Ashlee Kerr, Publisher

tyjpublisher@gmail.com

Liberty Magnet Elementary, Vero Beach

We have recently published 72 articles by The Young Journalist’s (TYJ) third, fourth and fifth grade students. There are 10 copies of 350 remaining. If you haven’t seen the students’ amazing work, be sure to reach out for a copy!

TYJ student’s articles were written during the first semester of the 2022-2023 academic year with the help of our hard-working mentors. The subjects range from How Saturn has 83 Moons, to The Mystery of Who Really Made the Potato Chip, to How Trees Communicate Underground with Each Other, to How People with Autism See the World from Their Own Perspective.

For those of you that don’t know, The Young Journalist is a high-quality after school academic enrichment program offered to third, fourth and fifth graders, where students are mentored on how to become journalists. The foundation of The Young Journalist program is expository writing.

Since its inaugural class in 2018 the Program has expanded from 1 to 13 elementary schools mentoring over 300 students. We are an expanding program and look forward to growing even more over the next few years.

Be on the lookout for our next magazine in May 2023!

Imagine Schools South Vero