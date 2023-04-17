How Florida SB714 Would Make Every House in Indian River County, FL Abide by the Same Occupancy Restrictions as Rental Houses.

The issue is that Florida Senate Bill 714 would impose short-term rental ordinances on all property owners rather than only on short-term property owners.

It’s the wording “…that does not apply solely to vacation rentals; on SB lines 462, 463 and 418-420:

a. The operation of the subject premises violates a 461 registration requirement authorized pursuant to this paragraph 462 or a local law, ordinance, or regulation that does not apply 463 solely to vacation rentals;

For the last seven years Tallahassee has been trying to get local governments to make every house in Indian Rental County abide by the same restrictions as rental houses.

An example of how this language would affect someone is the homeowner on the water who built a house with 13 parking spots would now only be limited to five.

Vacation Rental Special Parking Regulations

For a vacation rental that has a carport or garage, the number of automobiles that may be parked outside of a carport or garage shall be limited to one automobile per bedroom not to exceed a total of five (5) automobiles parked outside the carport or garage. Automobiles parked outside of a carport or garage shall be parked within a designated and improved or stabilized driveway and not within any required yard area. For a vacation rental that has no carport or garage, the total number of automobiles parked shall be limited to two automobiles plus one automobile per bedroom not to exceed a total of five (5) automobiles parked on site. Automobiles parked outside of a carport or garage shall be parked within a designated and improved or stabilized driveway and not within any required yard area.

Another example is that all property owners would be subject to renter’s solid waste handling and containment requirements.

…solid waste handling and containment requirements, so long as such standards and requirements are not imposed solely on vacation rentals.

Dr. Miles Conway, president of The South Beach Property Owners Association (SBPOA) was the only representative from Indian River County to attend the recent April 12, 2023, House Ways and Committee hearing in Tallahassee regarding companion HB833. SBPOA membership consists of 2,632 homeowners.

Dr. Conway

Dr. Conway appealed to the Committee and bill sponsor to strike the “that does not apply solely to vacation rentals” in SB 714. He argued that “without removal of the language it would create a condition impossible to implement and regulate and will cause untold hardships and restriction on 95% of bona fide residences in the County.”

Then, to double down, on Friday April 14, two days later, Representative Wyman Dugan introduced an amendment to HB833, now imposing the maximum rental occupancy regulation to every house in Indian Rental County.

Remove lines 472-614 and insert: 6 rental registration program. Local governments may adopt a 7 vacation rental registration program pursuant to subparagraph 3. 8 This paragraph does not prohibit a local law, ordinance, or 9 regulation from restricting the maximum occupancy for 10 residential properties that are rented if uniformly applied 11 without regard to whether the residential property is used as a 12 vacation rental.

SB 714 will be heard in its second of three committee stops, the Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government on Tuesday, April 18 at 12PM.

State Senators Erin Grall and Debbie Mayfield are members this committee. How would you suggest they vote?