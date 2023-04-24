Pelican Island Audubon Society, Vero Beach, FL Distributes over 15,800 Native Trees and Plants.

Over the past three years, the Pelican Island Audubon Society has distributed over 15,800 native plants and trees as part of the “100,000 Trees for Life/Plants for Birds” project. They offer free Live Oak, Bald Cypress, and Mahogany trees, which are native to Florida and support production of nectar, seeds, berries, and insects to attract birds and butterflies. In addition, there are 40+ other species of trees and plants available for purchase.

Residents are welcome to visit the Society’s Audubon House (195 9th Street SE / Oslo Road) in Vero Beach from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays throughout the year.

The planting of the trees throughout the Space Coast and Treasure Coast has countless benefits from energy savings for home and business owners, cleanliness of storm water, oxygen production and removal of carbon dioxide, greenhouse gases and air pollutants, preservation of soil and healthy ecosystems for birds, fish, and animals, among many other environmental and consumer benefits.

For more information on how you can support the “100,000 Trees for Life/Plants for Birds” project by picking up and planting the free trees and plants, purchasing trees and plants, serving as a volunteer, or becoming a member of the Audubon House, click here.

The Audubon Society is seeking more partners to collaborate in planting trees in our communities. HOAs, Exchange Clubs, Garden clubs and homeowners working together can plant a forest in our back yards to provide shade, retain moisture, and attract butterflies to gardens and feed resident and migrant birds.

Source: Senator Debbie Mayfield, Mayfield Minute, with revisions, April 23, 2023.